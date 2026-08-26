Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2026.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, Dhunseri Investments Ltd and Andrew Yule & Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2026.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd surged 19.97% to Rs 182.3 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 680 shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd spiked 17.55% to Rs 251.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42068 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd soared 15.26% to Rs 63. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7374 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd advanced 14.06% to Rs 1078.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 259 shares in the past one month.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd added 13.15% to Rs 30.29. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

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