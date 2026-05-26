Dhunseri Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 35.75% to Rs 43.97 crore

Net Loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 30.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 35.75% to Rs 43.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 20.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 471.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 456.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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