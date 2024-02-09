Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 115.33 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.115.3391.09-32.583.83-39.727.50-45.142.78-44.329.50