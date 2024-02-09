Sensex (    %)
                        
Dhunseri Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Sales rise 26.61% to Rs 115.33 crore
Net loss of Dhunseri Tea & Industries reported to Rs 44.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 9.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 26.61% to Rs 115.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 91.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales115.3391.09 27 OPM %-32.583.83 -PBDT-39.727.50 PL PBT-45.142.78 PL NP-44.329.50 PL
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

