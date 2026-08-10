Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 144.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.85% to Rs 231.59 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 144.58% to Rs 174.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.85% to Rs 231.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 159.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.231.59159.8839.3151.38232.42102.01226.0395.26174.2971.26

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