Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 14.37 crore

Net Loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.14.3712.252.71-32.330.87-2.07-0.05-2.96-0.10-2.81

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