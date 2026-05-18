Diamines & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.19% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net loss of Diamines & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 48.19% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.16% to Rs 38.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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