Diamond Power commissions 8th MV/EHV cable production line at Vadodara facility

Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) said that it has announced the successful commissioning of its eighth Medium Voltage (MV) / Extra High Voltage (EHV) power cable production line at its manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The new production line enhances the company's manufacturing capabilities in the technologically advanced MV and EHV underground power cable segment, which caters to power transmission networks, power generation projects, renewable energy evacuation systems, urban underground distribution networks, metro rail projects, airports, data centers and industrial infrastructure.

The company said two additional MV/EHV cable production lines are currently under installation and commissioning and are expected to become operational on or before 31 March 2027. Upon completion, DPIL will operate a total of 10 MV/EHV production lines at its Vadodara facility.

According to the company, demand for MV and EHV underground power cables in India continues to be driven by investments in power transmission and distribution infrastructure, renewable energy integration, urban underground cabling projects and expansion of critical infrastructure.

DPIL noted that the MV and EHV cable segment remains technology-intensive, requiring advanced manufacturing facilities, sophisticated testing infrastructure and stringent quality standards, creating significant entry barriers for new market participants.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure fell 2.92% to Rs 188.50 on the BSE.

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