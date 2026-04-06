Diamond Power gains on bagging three Adani group orders worth Rs 163 crore

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 3.04% to Rs 129 after the company announced multiple order wins from Adani group entities.

The company said it has received three separate letters of intent aggregating to approximately Rs 163 crore. These include an order worth Rs 43.26 crore from Adani Power for supply of power and control cables for its Raipur Phase-II thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.

In addition, Adani Electricity Mumbai awarded a contract worth Rs 100.54 crore for supply of high-tension cables, to be executed between April 2026 and February 2027.

The company also secured an order worth Rs 19.57 crore from Adani Green Energy for supply of cables, which is to be executed within 15 days from the issuance of the letter of intent.

All three contracts are domestic in nature and involve supply of cables across different applications. The company clarified that none of the orders fall under related party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure manufactures power cables and conductors. The company offers a comprehensive range of products from 1.1 kV to 400 kV, catering to utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 693% to Rs 49.72 crore on a 54.2% surge in net sales to Rs 474.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.