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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power hits the roof after securing cable supply contract from Adani Electricity

Diamond Power hits the roof after securing cable supply contract from Adani Electricity

Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 388 after the company announced that it has received a letter of award from Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) for a contract worth Rs 179.43 crore.

The contract is for the supply of additional medium voltage and low voltage underground power cables for the Mumbai distribution network.

The award covers approximately 871 kms of cable in aggregate 33 kV and 11 kV medium voltage cable together with associated 1.1 kV low voltage cable.

The repeat award reflects AEML's assessment of the company's catenary continuous vulcanisation (CCV) manufacturing capability, its in-house testing infrastructure and its record of delivery performance on the Mumbai network.

 

DPIL is also an established supplier of power cables to BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking), the city's other major distribution utility.

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Diamond Power, marketed under the DICABS brand, manufactures low voltage (LV), medium voltage (MV), high voltage (HV) and extra high voltage (EHV) power cables, aerial bunched cables, control cables and overhead conductors. Its products cater to power utilities, transmission and distribution companies, renewable-energy developers, EPC contractors and industrial customers in India and export markets.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 256.19% to Rs 58.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from Rs 16.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sales surged 128.57% to Rs 689.88 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 301.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 12:04 PM IST