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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 185-cr conductor supply order

Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 185-cr conductor supply order

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure (DPIL) has received a letter of award (LoA) from Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), acting on behalf of its project special purpose vehicles (SPVs), for the supply of aluminium alloy conductors worth Rs 185.16 crore.

The contract covers the design, engineering, manufacturing, testing, packing, dispatch and transportation of AL59 aluminium alloy conductors on a delivery-at-place (DAP) basis. The scope includes the supply of 1,050 km of AL59 Moose conductors for the Tuticorin transmission project and 3,770 km of AL59 Zebra conductors for the Pune-III project.

The order value stands at Rs 185.16 crore, inclusive of packing, forwarding, freight and transit insurance charges but excluding GST.

 

The company said the contract is based on a variable pricing mechanism linked to the London Metal Exchange (LME) aluminium price, aluminium premium and the USD/INR exchange rate. The base pricing has been calculated using an aluminium LME price of $2,550 per metric tonne, a premium of $106 per metric tonne and a USD/INR exchange rate of 87. The final realised value may vary in line with the agreed price variation formula.

Deliveries are scheduled between July 2026 and February 2027, with delivery locations to be communicated separately by AESL.

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DPIL clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related-party transaction. The company added that none of its promoters, promoter group entities or group companies has any interest in Adani Energy Solutions, and the contract has been awarded on an arm's-length basis.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

On the financial front, the company reported a 691.25% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 7.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations more than doubled, rising 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore from Rs 333.81 crore in the year-ago period.

The scrip shed 0.64% to end at Rs 224.90 on the BSE on 16 July 2026.

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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