Diamond Power Infra bags Rs 76-cr order for supply of underground power cables

Diamond Power Infrastructure has received an order worth Rs 76.06 crore from a domestic private-sector EPC contractor engaged in power transmission projects.

The order is for the supply of 38/66 kV, 1-core, 630 sq. mm. aluminium conductor underground power cables for a 66 kV transmission project in Gujarat. Deliveries are scheduled to commence upon manufacturing clearance at a rate of around 50 km per month, in line with project requirements.

The order is on a variable-price basis, with final realisation to be determined as per the applicable price variation formula.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit rose 256.19% to Rs 58.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from Rs 16.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sales increased 128.57% to Rs 689.88 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 301.82 crore in Q1 FY26.

Shares of Diamond Power Infrastructure fell 2.42% to close at Rs 322.40 on the BSE.

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