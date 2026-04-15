Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 45 crore order from Adani Electricity Mumbai

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 2.86% to Rs 141.85 after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of cables worth Rs 45.47 crore.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a one-year period from May 2026 to May 2027. The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

On the financial front, the company reported a sharp 693% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 49.72 crore, driven by a 54.2% increase in net sales to Rs 474.08 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.