Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after securing Rs 436 crore power cable order

Diamond Power Infrastructure hit the 10% upper circuit at Rs 218.40 after the company announced that it had secured a supply order worth Rs 435.71 crore for High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) power cables.

The order has been awarded by Larsen & Toubro (HYD22 & HYD23), Sterling and Wilson (HYD24 & HYD25), and Blue Star (HYD26) for the 310 MW HYD22 to HYD26 data centre projects in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Under the contract, Diamond Power Infrastructure will supply approximately 21.35 lakh metres of power cables, including 1.89 lakh metres of HT cables and 19.46 lakh metres of LT cables. The total quantity is subject to a tolerance of 2%, with deliveries to be made on a Delivered at Place (DAP) basis in Hyderabad.

The order is valued at Rs 435.71 crore, inclusive of packing, forwarding, freight and transit insurance charges. The pricing is subject to variation under the IEEMA Price Variation (PV) formula, with April 2026 IEEMA indices serving as the base.

The company said deliveries are scheduled to commence in the first week of August 2026 and will be executed in phases, with the entire order expected to be completed by March 2027.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the deal.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

On the financial front, the company reported a 691.25% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 7.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations more than doubled, rising 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore from Rs 333.81 crore in the year-ago period.

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