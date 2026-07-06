Monday, July 06, 2026 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after securing Rs 436 crore power cable order

Diamond Power Infra hits the roof after securing Rs 436 crore power cable order

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure hit the 10% upper circuit at Rs 218.40 after the company announced that it had secured a supply order worth Rs 435.71 crore for High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) power cables.

The order has been awarded by Larsen & Toubro (HYD22 & HYD23), Sterling and Wilson (HYD24 & HYD25), and Blue Star (HYD26) for the 310 MW HYD22 to HYD26 data centre projects in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Under the contract, Diamond Power Infrastructure will supply approximately 21.35 lakh metres of power cables, including 1.89 lakh metres of HT cables and 19.46 lakh metres of LT cables. The total quantity is subject to a tolerance of 2%, with deliveries to be made on a Delivered at Place (DAP) basis in Hyderabad.

 

The order is valued at Rs 435.71 crore, inclusive of packing, forwarding, freight and transit insurance charges. The pricing is subject to variation under the IEEMA Price Variation (PV) formula, with April 2026 IEEMA indices serving as the base.

The company said deliveries are scheduled to commence in the first week of August 2026 and will be executed in phases, with the entire order expected to be completed by March 2027.

The company clarified that the contract is not a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the deal.

Also Read

INS Sahyadri during the Quad's multilateral Exercise Malabar 2025 in the Northern Pacific. Photo: PIB

The Quad's crucible

Statecraft: The New Rules Of Power In A Divided World By Jack Watling

Illusions of a stable world order

A smelting plant that processes extracted copper ore, a critical mineral for India, into pure metal in Dahej, Gujarat. Photo: Hindalco

Mineral dilemma

Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessels stationed at Keelung during China's ‘Justice Mission 2025' military drills around Taiwan on December 30, 2025. Photo: Reuters

China's Taiwan options

Captain Vikram Batra sharing a light moment with fellow soliders during the 1999 Kargil War. Photo: MOD

The young man with a smile

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the manufacturing of power cables and conductors, offering a wide product range from 1.1 kV to 400 kV. Its clientele includes utilities, EPC contractors, renewable energy developers, and industrial customers.

On the financial front, the company reported a 691.25% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.61 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 7.66 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations more than doubled, rising 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore from Rs 333.81 crore in the year-ago period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Dow hits fresh record as weak jobs data lifts rate-cut hopes while AI chip stocks drag Nasdaq lower

Dow hits fresh record as weak jobs data lifts rate-cut hopes while AI chip stocks drag Nasdaq lower

Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 76% YoY in Q1 FY27

Sobha gains after total sales value climbs 76% YoY in Q1 FY27

BSE SME Adon Agro packs a premium punch on listing day

BSE SME Adon Agro packs a premium punch on listing day

Senco Gold jumps on strong business update

Senco Gold jumps on strong business update

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHDFC Q1 Business UpdateDefence Stock TodayNykaa Share PriceSatluj BanIMD Weather ForecastTechnology NewsPersonal Finance