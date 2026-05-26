Diamond Power Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 691.25% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore

Net profit of Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 691.25% to Rs 60.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 108.46% to Rs 695.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 358.46% to Rs 158.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 71.25% to Rs 1910.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1115.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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