Diamond Power Infrastructure raises Rs 1,613.97 cr via QIP issue

Diamond Power Infrastructure has allotted 7.11 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at issue price of Rs 227 per equity share including premium of Rs 226 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 1613.97 crore pursuant to the issue. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 59,80,71,060 consisting of 59,80,71,060 equity shares of Re 1 each.