Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infrastructure raises Rs 1,613.97 cr via QIP issue

Diamond Power Infrastructure raises Rs 1,613.97 cr via QIP issue

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
Diamond Power Infrastructure has allotted 7.11 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at issue price of Rs 227 per equity share including premium of Rs 226 per equity share for an aggregate amount of Rs 1613.97 crore pursuant to the issue. With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 59,80,71,060 consisting of 59,80,71,060 equity shares of Re 1 each.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar secures Rs 3,404 cr funding for 250 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar secures Rs 3,404 cr funding for 250 MW FDRE project

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Oil and Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 695.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Oil and Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 695.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 3424.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Arex Industries standalone net profit rises 3424.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

NEET 2026 Counselling UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodaySpider Man Brand New DayAI-171 Crash ProbeNuclear Energy's ComebackSML Mahindra Share PriceDelhi Lakshmi YojanaTechnology NewsPersonal Finance