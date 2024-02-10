Sensex (    %)
                        
Diana Tea Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 24.71 crore
Net profit of Diana Tea Company reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 24.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales24.7119.03 30 OPM %3.32-0.63 -PBDT0.81-0.12 LP PBT0.32-0.61 LP NP0.32-0.67 LP
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

