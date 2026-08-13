DIC India standalone net profit rises 227.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.21% to Rs 282.72 crore

Net profit of DIC India rose 227.29% to Rs 14.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.21% to Rs 282.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 225.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.282.72225.807.944.1523.7410.3919.175.9914.274.36

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