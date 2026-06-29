Diffusion Engineers bags Rs 26-cr order for power sector supplies

Diffusion Engineers announced that it has received a domestic order worth about Rs 26.31 crore for the supply of RAPH rotor assembly for the power industry.

The order has been awarded by a domestic client and involves the supply of RAPH rotor assemblies. The delivery schedule will be staggered, with detailed timelines to be communicated by the customer. However, a minimum of three RAPH rotors is scheduled to be delivered on or before 31 March 2027.

The company said that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order.

Diffusion Engineers is amongst leading manufacturers of welding consumables, wear plates, wear parts, and heavy engineering equipment for core industries in India, with nearly 40 years in the industry. The company reported a 22.8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.99 crore on a 38.1% increase in revenue to Rs 141.57 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

Shares of Diffusion Engineers rose 6.87% to close at Rs 415.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News