Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 22.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 141.57 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 22.81% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 141.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.13% to Rs 50.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 406.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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