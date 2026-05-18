Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 22.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 38.08% to Rs 141.57 croreNet profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 22.81% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.08% to Rs 141.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.13% to Rs 50.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 406.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 335.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales141.57102.53 38 406.63335.28 21 OPM %14.6114.41 -14.0513.48 - PBDT22.9919.33 19 72.5852.18 39 PBT21.1418.01 17 65.7446.90 40 NP15.9913.02 23 50.3235.91 40
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST