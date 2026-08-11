Diffusion Engineers consolidated net profit rises 36.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.49% to Rs 110.11 crore

Net profit of Diffusion Engineers rose 36.26% to Rs 16.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.49% to Rs 110.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 80.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.110.1180.6712.8513.1222.0117.1320.1415.5016.6112.19

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