Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 85.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 118.35 crore

Net profit of Digicontent declined 85.53% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 118.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.67% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 488.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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