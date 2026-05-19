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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 85.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Digicontent consolidated net profit declines 85.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

Sales rise 3.34% to Rs 118.35 crore

Net profit of Digicontent declined 85.53% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.34% to Rs 118.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.67% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.36% to Rs 488.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 442.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales118.35114.52 3 488.73442.85 10 OPM %5.6511.53 -7.3413.05 - PBDT4.1411.63 -64 28.7948.40 -41 PBT2.209.57 -77 20.9437.38 -44 NP0.906.22 -86 0.8124.31 -97

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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