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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Digilogic Systems receives order of Rs 3.91 cr from Ministry of Defence

Digilogic Systems receives order of Rs 3.91 cr from Ministry of Defence

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Digilogic Systems has received purchase orders from Ministry of Defence, Government of India and Public Sector Undertaking worth of Rs.3.91 Crores (Incl. of all taxes) for supply, installation and commissioning of Advanced Mobile Communication Processing Module, critical spares for static test bed (testing rocket motors) and NIS- System Level test setup.
 

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:16 AM IST