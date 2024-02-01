Sensex (    %)
                        
DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 110.18 crore
Net Loss of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 110.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales110.18106.47 3 OPM %2.40-1.31 -PBDT7.904.40 80 PBT6.82-1.42 LP NP-1.14-6.68 83
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

