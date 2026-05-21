Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 226.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.06% to Rs 4639.00 crore

Net profit of Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 226.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 103.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.06% to Rs 4639.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4636.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.05% to Rs 778.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 755.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.08% to Rs 18568.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18553.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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