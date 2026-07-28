Digitide Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.89 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.35% to Rs 775.07 crore

Net loss of Digitide Solutions reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.35% to Rs 775.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 735.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.775.07735.749.9211.2266.1074.9410.9228.86-1.895.73

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