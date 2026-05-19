Digitide Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.70 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 799.95 crore

Net Loss of Digitide Solutions reported to Rs 12.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 799.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 732.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 111.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.77% to Rs 3080.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3268.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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