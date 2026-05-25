Digjam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.85% to Rs 8.21 crore

Net loss of Digjam reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.85% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 82.86% to Rs 33.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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