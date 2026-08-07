Digjam standalone net profit declines 14.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.86% to Rs 7.46 crore

Net profit of Digjam declined 14.58% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.86% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.463.959.921.010.88-0.650.87-0.660.820.96

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