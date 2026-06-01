Diligent Industries standalone net profit declines 20.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 42.60% to Rs 29.85 croreNet profit of Diligent Industries declined 20.45% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.60% to Rs 29.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.54% to Rs 152.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales29.8552.00 -43 152.95143.56 7 OPM %5.463.29 -4.965.33 - PBDT1.141.21 -6 5.235.06 3 PBT0.710.71 0 3.493.49 0 NP0.350.44 -20 2.522.52 0
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:47 AM IST