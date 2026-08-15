Diligent Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.32% to Rs 30.17 crore

Net profit of Diligent Industries rose 9.88% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.32% to Rs 30.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.1741.517.765.061.691.501.191.080.890.81

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