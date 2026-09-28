Dilip Buildcon bags NHAI road project worth Rs 688 cr in Maharashtra
Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Hybrid Annuity basis in the state of Maharashtra. The Rs 688.23-crore project entails construction of 4 lane elevated corridor including approaches from Old Pune Naka to Boramani Naka on NH-65 in Solapur City in the State of Maharashtra on Hybrid Annuity Mode. (Km 0.050 to Km 9.710).
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:31 AM IST