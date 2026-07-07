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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr EPC order from OB&CC

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr EPC order from OB&CC

Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 160.20 crore from Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OB&CC).

The order is for the construction of a diversion road from 4.700 km to 11.500 km of the DudukaGopalpurToparia Road in Sundargarh district, Odisha, on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

The project involves the construction of a six-lane diversion road with service roads and is scheduled to be completed within 18 months.

The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is valued at Rs 160.20 crore, excluding GST.

Dilip Buildcon further clarified that neither its promoter, promoter group, nor group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract. It also stated that the order does not constitute a related-party transaction.

 

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Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is a diversified infrastructure company with over three decades of execution experience in large-scale infrastructure development projects across India. The company has a presence in 20 states and one Union Territory, supported by a workforce of 20,581 employees and a fleet of more than 10,275 equipment units.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 63.67% to Rs 62.05 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 170.83 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 25.71% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,299.80 crore during the quarter.

The scrip ended unchanged at Rs 428.75 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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