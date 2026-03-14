Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr Odisha road contract

Dilip Buildcon said it has secured a domestic order from Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL) for the construction of a diversion road on the Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia stretch in Sundargarh district.

The project involves construction of a six-lane road with service lanes between km 4/700 and 11/500 under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

The contract, awarded on a general contract (L1) basis, is to be executed over 18 months and is valued at Rs 160.20 crore, excluding GST, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dilip Buildcon added that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of developing infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2,137.90 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon declined 3.09% to end at Rs 440 on the BSE.

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