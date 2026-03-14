Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr Odisha road contract

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr Odisha road contract

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Dilip Buildcon said it has secured a domestic order from Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL) for the construction of a diversion road on the Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia stretch in Sundargarh district.

The project involves construction of a six-lane road with service lanes between km 4/700 and 11/500 under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) model.

The contract, awarded on a general contract (L1) basis, is to be executed over 18 months and is valued at Rs 160.20 crore, excluding GST, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dilip Buildcon added that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the order does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of developing infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

Also Read

Section 144, Prohibitory orders, curfew

Curfew extended in Meghalaya's West and East Garo Hills amid unrest

Abbas Araghchi, Mojtaba Amani

Was bullying, now begging: Iran mocks US over India's Russian oil waiver

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Centre revokes Sonam Wangchuk's detention after almost six months

TOPS and TAGG list updated by Sports Authority of ndia ahead of Asian Games 2026

India adds top performers from 2025 to TOPS, TAGG lists before Asian Games

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Drowned Punjab in corruption, drugs and crime': Amit Shah hits at AAP govt

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2,137.90 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon declined 3.09% to end at Rs 440 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Seamec-led consortium secures Rs 410-cr ONGC contract for vessel O&M

Seamec-led consortium secures Rs 410-cr ONGC contract for vessel O&M

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 160 cr road project in Odisha

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 160 cr road project in Odisha

Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

JSW Steel to develop coking coal mining project in Mozambique

JSW Steel to develop coking coal mining project in Mozambique

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance