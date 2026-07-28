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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon bags water infrastructure project from Govt. of Chhattisgarh

Dilip Buildcon bags water infrastructure project from Govt. of Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Water Resources Department, Government of Chhattisgarh. The project entails the construction of Sikasar to Kodar Reservoir Link Canal (Pipeline) under Pairy Project Scheme including testing, trials & run, commissioning and operation & Maintenance of the complete system for 5 (Five) Years after completion of the construction work. The project cost is Rs 2,524.32 crore.
 

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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