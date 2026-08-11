Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 50.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 2377.78 crore

Net profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 50.67% to Rs 112.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 228.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 2377.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2620.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2377.782620.3418.0519.86231.34239.17157.10161.17112.95228.97

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