Dilip Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 63.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 25.72% to Rs 2299.81 croreNet profit of Dilip Buildcon declined 63.68% to Rs 62.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.72% to Rs 2299.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3096.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.23% to Rs 1302.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 640.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.61% to Rs 8983.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11316.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2299.813096.10 -26 8983.9311316.72 -21 OPM %17.0621.35 -19.6519.00 - PBDT217.19401.28 -46 878.411038.40 -15 PBT149.47314.25 -52 580.73692.22 -16 NP62.05170.83 -64 1302.37640.83 103
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:51 PM IST