Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,524-cr Chhattisgarh water infrastructure project

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) has been declared as the lowest (L-1) bidder for a major irrigation infrastructure project tendered by the Water Resources Department, Government of Chhattisgarh, with a total contract value of Rs 2,524.32 crore.

The project involves the construction of the Sikasar-to-Kodar Reservoir Link Canal (pipeline) under the Pairy Project Scheme, including testing and trial runs, commissioning, and operation and maintenance of the complete system for five years after completion of the construction work.

The total contract value stands at Rs 2,524.32 crore, with the project scheduled to be executed within 30 months.

The company stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is a diversified infrastructure company with over three decades of execution experience in large-scale infrastructure development projects across India. The company has a presence in 20 states and one Union Territory, supported by a workforce of 20,581 employees and a fleet of more than 10,275 equipment units.

The companys consolidated net profit tanked 63.67% to Rs 62.05 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 170.83 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 25.71% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,299.80 crore during the quarter.

The counter slipped 2.24% to Rs 433.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News