Dilip Buildcon gains on bagging Rs 698-cr EPC order from Gujarat government

Dilip Buildcon rose 1.09% to Rs 391.50 after it has secured a contract worth Rs 698.49 crore from the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.

The project pertains to the construction of a flood protection embankment on the Narmada river in Bharuch district on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis, the company said in an exchange filing.

The contract has been awarded under a letter of acceptance (LOA) and is to be executed within a period of 24 months, DBL added.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding authority. The project also does not fall under related party transactions, it said.

With this win, Dilip Buildcon continues to strengthen its order book in the water infrastructure segment, particularly in flood management and river protection works.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of developing infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 829.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 115.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.45% to Rs 2,137.90 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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