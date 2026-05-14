Dilip Buildcon Q4 PAT slumps 64% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Dilip Buildcon's consolidated net profit tanked 63.67% to Rs 62.05 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 170.83 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations fell 25.71% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,299.80 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax was at Rs 153.08 in Q4 FY26, down 56.29% as against Rs 350.23 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA (excluding other income) stood at Rs 392 crore in Q4 FY26, down 40.70%, compared with Rs 661 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 17.04% in Q4 FY26 as against 21.35% in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment declined by 42.85% to Rs 1,444.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 2,527.14 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In contrast, revenue from the Annuity Projects & Others segment increased by 50.36% YoY, reaching Rs 855.53 crore in Q4 FY26.

The companys consolidated net debt stood at Rs 7,244 crore as of 31st March 2026.

Dilip Buildcons order book touched an all-time high of Rs 28,830 crore as of March 31, 2026, providing strong revenue visibility for the company over the coming years.

Dilip Suryavanshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Dilip Buildcon, said, For over three decades, we have been building infrastructure across India and have navigated multiple industry cycles, including geopolitical disruptions, commodity volatility, election-year slowdowns and global macroeconomic uncertainties. Q4 FY26 reflected some of the external challenges. However, these developments also reinforce the importance of the strategic transition we had already initiated through DBL 2.0, which was conceptualized well before the current phase of geopolitical concerns. Over time, the Company aims to build a portfolio where a substantial share of profitability is driven by contracted assets with 25 50 year lifespans, strengthening the long-term sustainability of the business.

Devendra Jain, CEO, Dilip Buildcon, said: Q4 FY26 performance remained in line with our expectations amid slower industry-wide order awarding activity. Margins during the quarter were impacted by elevated input costs and lower asset utilization. However, we believe these pressures are temporary in nature. During FY26, the Company continued to strengthen its order book and further diversify across mining and infrastructure asset businesses.

Rohan Suryavanshi, Head- Strategy and Planning said: Our debt profile remains largely asset-backed and project-linked in nature, supported by long-term infrastructure assets and cash-generating businesses. Over the medium term, the Company remains focused on strengthening its balance sheet through operating cash flows from EPC business, mining operations, InvIT distributions and disciplined capital allocation. DBL 2.0 is aimed at gradually creating a more balanced infrastructure model where longduration contracted assets complement the EPC business and contribute meaningfully to long-term profitability, cash-flow visibility and return ratios.

On its Outlook, Dilip Buildcon said it will continue to focus on reducing debt and aims to become nearly net debt-free over the medium term. The company also plans to strengthen its mining business as a key cash-flow driver, while building recurring income streams through selective expansion of its PPP assets and InvIT portfolio. It added that maintaining capital expenditure discipline will remain a priority.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share (10%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is a diversified infrastructure Company with over three decades of execution experience across large-scale infrastructure development projects in India. The Company is present across 20 states and 1 Union Territory, supported by a workforce of 20,581 employees and a fleet of over 10,275 equipment units.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon shed 0.16% to end at Rs 474.10 on the BSE.

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