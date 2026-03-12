Dilip Buildcon receives LoI for transmission project at Mekhali

From REC Power Development and Consultancy

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL for Establishing 400 kV Sub-station at Mekhali along with associated transmission lines (Belagavi District), Karnataka. The concession period for the project shall be 35 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD).

