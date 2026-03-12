Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dilip Buildcon receives LoI for transmission project at Mekhali

Dilip Buildcon receives LoI for transmission project at Mekhali

Mar 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

From REC Power Development and Consultancy

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL for Establishing 400 kV Sub-station at Mekhali along with associated transmission lines (Belagavi District), Karnataka. The concession period for the project shall be 35 years from the Commercial Operation Date (COD).

KEC International receives orders worth Rs 1,476 cr

ACME Solar signs 450 MW PPAs with SJVN for 25 years

Government of India welcomes IEA decision to release emergency oil stocks amid prevailing supply disruptions

Indo Tech Transformers announces cancellation of order worth Rs 65 cr

Va Tech Wabag secures work order for refurbishment and upgradation of TTRO plant

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

