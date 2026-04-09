Dilip Buildcon secures project of Rs 268 cr from Govt. of Gujarat
Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.
The project entails engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for designing and construction of Ged Barrage, Protection work & Other allied activities across river Sabarmati between Hirpura barrage & Lakroda weir, Ta. Prantij, Dist. Sabarkantha including Operation and Maintenance for 10 Years. The project is valued at Rs 268 crore.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 2:16 PM IST