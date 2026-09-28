Monday, September 28, 2026 | 10:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon secures transmission project in Yavatmal, Maharashtra

Dilip Buildcon secures transmission project in Yavatmal, Maharashtra

Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Under TBCB route

Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for securing Development and Operation of Intra State Transmission System for Transmission of Electricity Through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for Establishment of 400 KV AIS Yavatmal (Babhulgaon) (Dist. Yavatmal), Maharashtra for a period of 35 years from Commercial Operation Date (COD) after Construction Period of 24 months.

The Project involves establishment of 400 KV AIS Yavatmal (Babhulgaon) (Dist. Yavatmal), to be executed on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

The bid project cost is Rs 1,151.47 crore.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Apixaban Oral Suspension 1.25 mg/mL

Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Apixaban Oral Suspension 1.25 mg/mL

Le Lavoir acquires 2400 sq.ft. premises on lease at Anjanapura Layout, Bengaluru

Le Lavoir acquires 2400 sq.ft. premises on lease at Anjanapura Layout, Bengaluru

Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Laboratories submits first ANDA to USFDA for Sitagliptin Tablets

Market drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Market drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

IEX broadens its energy market footprint

IEX broadens its energy market footprint

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVEBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:04 AM IST