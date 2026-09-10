Thursday, September 10, 2026 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon surges after securing Rs 1,800 crore contract from PNGRB

Dilip Buildcon surges after securing Rs 1,800 crore contract from PNGRB

Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 5.54% to Rs 414.20 after the company said that it has received a letter of intent from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the development of the Paradip, Odisha-Raipur, Chhattisgarh LPG pipeline.

The total value of this contract is Rs 1,800 crore.

The project will be implemented through a 100%-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV), with DBL undertaking the design, financing, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the pipeline.

The construction is scheduled over 36 months, followed by a 25-year operating period.

The pipeline will operate as a common carrier, with DBL earning transportation revenue through the applicable PNGRB tariff framework, while remaining outside LPG procurement, trading, distribution and marketing.

 

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades volatile; GE Vernova, Aurobindo Pharma lead MidCap losses

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Investors pump $18bn into gold ETFs in Aug.; Europe-listed funds lead: WGC

A man walks in front of a hoarding featuring India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Brics Summit 2026 Delhi: Check routes to reach railway stations, airport

BRICS Summit, BRICS

India backs CBDCs for Brics payments, rules out bloc-wide network

FII index-futures change reads unambiguously bearish when shorts are added at a fast pace, says Dharmesh Bhatt of Systematix.

FIIs' Nifty OI at 5-mth high amid ₹14,477 cr index futures sell-off in Sep

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is a diversified infrastructure company with over three decades of execution experience in large-scale infrastructure development projects across India. The company has a presence in 20 states and one Union Territory, supported by a workforce of 20,581 employees and a fleet of more than 10,275 equipment units.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 50.67% to Rs 112.95 crore on a 9.26% fall in revenue to Rs 2,377.78 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pranav Constructions IPO ends with 121 times subscription

Pranav Constructions IPO ends with 121 times subscription

Euro holds above $1.16 ahead of ECB; EUR/INR futures march towards 111 mark

Euro holds above $1.16 ahead of ECB; EUR/INR futures march towards 111 mark

Ather Energy climbs as brokerage reiterates buy, sees strong growth ahead

Ather Energy climbs as brokerage reiterates buy, sees strong growth ahead

INR extends downside as Brent oil crosses $100 mark

INR extends downside as Brent oil crosses $100 mark

Good policy must balance innovation with accountability, resilience, says RBI Deputy Guv Jain

Good policy must balance innovation with accountability, resilience, says RBI Deputy Guv Jain

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptSchool Holiday TomorrowShakti Pumps share priceGold Silver PriceiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 10:50 AM IST