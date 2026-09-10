Dilip Buildcon surges after securing Rs 1,800 crore contract from PNGRB

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) jumped 5.54% to Rs 414.20 after the company said that it has received a letter of intent from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for the development of the Paradip, Odisha-Raipur, Chhattisgarh LPG pipeline.

The total value of this contract is Rs 1,800 crore.

The project will be implemented through a 100%-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV), with DBL undertaking the design, financing, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the pipeline.

The construction is scheduled over 36 months, followed by a 25-year operating period.

The pipeline will operate as a common carrier, with DBL earning transportation revenue through the applicable PNGRB tariff framework, while remaining outside LPG procurement, trading, distribution and marketing.

Dilip Buildcon (DBL) is a diversified infrastructure company with over three decades of execution experience in large-scale infrastructure development projects across India. The company has a presence in 20 states and one Union Territory, supported by a workforce of 20,581 employees and a fleet of more than 10,275 equipment units.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 50.67% to Rs 112.95 crore on a 9.26% fall in revenue to Rs 2,377.78 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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