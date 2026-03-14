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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 160 cr road project in Odisha

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 160 cr road project in Odisha

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCCL) on Engineering, Procurement & Construction basis in the state of Odisha. The project entails construction of diversion road from 4/700 km to 11/500 km of Duduka-Gopalpur-Toparia Road (6 Lane with Service Road) in the District of Sundargarh on EPC mode. The project cost is Rs 160.20 crore.

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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