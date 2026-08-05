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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Dion Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 2.80 crore

Net Loss of Dion Global Solutions reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.802.77 1 OPM %-60.36-16.25 -PBDT-1.66-0.43 -286 PBT-1.68-0.45 -273 NP-1.68-0.45 -273

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST