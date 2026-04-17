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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DIPAM approves merger of NBCC and HSCC (India)

DIPAM approves merger of NBCC and HSCC (India)

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
NBCC (India) announced that the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India vide Office Memorandum (OM) dated 16 April 2026, has conveyed its 'No Objection' on the merger of the HSCC (India), a wholly owned subsidiary with NBCC (India) (Holding Company) in compliance with the extant guidelines.
 

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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