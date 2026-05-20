Disa India consolidated net profit rises 3.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 16.17% to Rs 90.81 crore

Net profit of Disa India rose 3.62% to Rs 13.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 16.17% to Rs 90.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.35% to Rs 53.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 425.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 390.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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