Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Disha Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net loss of Disha Resources reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales02.27 -100 OPM %0-2.20 -PBDT-0.030.05 PL PBT-0.030.05 PL NP-0.030.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sanblue Corporation standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.93 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ACE EduTrend reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics announces change in directorate

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

Stocks may open on firm note

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 74.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinNitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon