Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit declines 49.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 851.40 crore

Net profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis declined 49.55% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 851.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 716.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2907.72% to Rs 97.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 2931.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2711.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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