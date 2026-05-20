Dishman Carbogen Amcis consolidated net profit declines 49.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 851.40 croreNet profit of Dishman Carbogen Amcis declined 49.55% to Rs 21.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 851.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 716.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2907.72% to Rs 97.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.13% to Rs 2931.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2711.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales851.40716.34 19 2931.902711.50 8 OPM %19.1421.32 -19.2917.29 - PBDT136.07118.54 15 447.39331.16 35 PBT47.2839.45 20 108.7037.42 190 NP21.7443.09 -50 97.453.24 2908
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:31 AM IST