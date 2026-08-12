Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 91.32% to Rs 137.14 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 182.64% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.32% to Rs 137.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.137.1471.6826.9919.5341.5719.0233.7512.0825.248.93

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