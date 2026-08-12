Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 91.32% to Rs 137.14 croreNet profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 182.64% to Rs 25.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 91.32% to Rs 137.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 71.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales137.1471.68 91 OPM %26.9919.53 -PBDT41.5719.02 119 PBT33.7512.08 179 NP25.248.93 183
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:31 AM IST